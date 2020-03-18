Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on YEXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.31.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. Yext has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $147,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 3,778,765 shares in the company, valued at $55,698,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $38,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 218,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $15,955,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $9,378,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Yext by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,218,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,986,000 after buying an additional 265,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

