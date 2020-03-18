YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $43.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

