YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR
YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.
Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.