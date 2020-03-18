Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

