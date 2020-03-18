Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Shares Down 12.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)’s stock price dropped 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada now has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. Western Midstream Partners traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $5.08, approximately 6,014,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 2,635,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.69.

In related news, Director James R. Crane purchased 340,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,999,909.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 499,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,250.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Ure purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $111,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $723.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.34 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 24.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

