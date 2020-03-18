WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. BidaskClub lowered WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other WesBanco news, Director Ronald W. Owen purchased 3,850 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,407.00. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 807 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,657 shares of company stock valued at $147,980 in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $1,683,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $30,196,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 26,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,932,000 after buying an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

