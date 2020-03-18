Wedbush Weighs in on Zumiez Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZUMZ. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $494.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,593,363.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $79,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,233.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zumiez by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,519 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $22,849,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Zumiez by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 583,908 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,168,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 567,530 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 84,047 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Zumiez by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,501,000 after buying an additional 160,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,445 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.