Waves Community Token Price Hits $0.0390 on Top Exchanges (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $389,998.20 and $15,664.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

