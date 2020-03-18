Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 5,970,000 shares. Approximately 25.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $47.28.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,211.53% and a negative return on equity of 144.62%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WVE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $25,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,057 shares in the company, valued at $290,897.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $89,890.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,620 shares of company stock worth $138,317 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,239,000 after buying an additional 458,053 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 991,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

