Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 689,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,137,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after buying an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

