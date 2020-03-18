W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Receives $81.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.11.

GRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

GRA opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.11. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $79.71.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.74 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

