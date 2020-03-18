Viveve Medical (VIVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 19th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Viveve Medical stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.24. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Viveve Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.60.

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

