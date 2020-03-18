Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Vitec Group (LON:VTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VTC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Vitec Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

VTC opened at GBX 570 ($7.50) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 927.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,095.83. Vitec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 698 ($9.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other Vitec Group news, insider Martin Green acquired 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 853 ($11.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,997.16 ($13,150.70).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

