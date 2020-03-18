VICI Properties Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for VICI Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VICI. TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of VICI opened at $13.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25. VICI Properties has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $583,266.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,913.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 10,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,011.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 74,070 shares of company stock worth $1,750,697. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

