Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.59.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET opened at C$3.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25. The company has a market cap of $531.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.16 and a 12-month high of C$36.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 84.15%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,314.29%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.