Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $672,277.00

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $31.85 million and approximately $672,277.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Binance, CryptoBridge and Coindeal.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00647726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00018332 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000958 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00010167 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000264 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,209,876,343 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, YoBit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, Huobi, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Graviex, Binance, Upbit, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Coindeal, TradeOgre, Gate.io, HitBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

