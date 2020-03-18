Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vereit by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 175,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 126,049 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Vereit by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 858,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vereit by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Vereit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,970,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on VER shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

NYSE:VER opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

