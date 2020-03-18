Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.78.

VTR stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.31. Ventas has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

