Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Cut by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 379,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 56,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Shares of VTR opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

