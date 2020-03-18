Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Position Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of Varex Imaging worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VREX opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. Varex Imaging Corp has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $707.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

