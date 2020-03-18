ValuEngine Downgrades Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Yum China from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.95.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93. Yum China has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,150,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,357,000 after buying an additional 308,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Yum China by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,408,000 after buying an additional 947,056 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Yum China by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,605,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,127,000 after buying an additional 1,683,588 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,501,000 after buying an additional 1,534,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,939,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

