US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Price Down 25.3% After Analyst Downgrade

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) shares traded down 25.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.70, 9,105,196 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 371% from the average session volume of 1,931,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USFD. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Cfra cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.