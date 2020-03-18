United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s share price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $107.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as low as $85.50 and last traded at $87.06, approximately 9,001,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,954,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.23.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $3,348,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

