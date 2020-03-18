UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

UNITE Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UNITE Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UNITE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,236.25 ($16.26).

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 769 ($10.12) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. UNITE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 889 ($11.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,202.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,175.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.41.

In related news, insider Richard Akers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,170 ($15.39) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,781.37).

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

