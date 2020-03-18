U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,675,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,473,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,819,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,888,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,124,000 after buying an additional 55,609 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after buying an additional 330,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

