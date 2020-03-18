Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 20th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $805.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.87.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.