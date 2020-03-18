Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Announces Earnings Results

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 6.64 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) by GBX (0.26) ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

BBOX opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.13) on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 162.60 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 143.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.29.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

BBOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.91) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 149.67 ($1.97).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.