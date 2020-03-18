TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $63.22 and last traded at $65.27, with a volume of 26797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.04.

Specifically, insider John T. Danaher sold 24,028 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $2,285,543.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,403,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $3,092,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,698 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,314 shares of company stock worth $9,112,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 453.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

