Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Transense Technologies (LON:TRT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by research analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Transense Technologies stock opened at GBX 50.25 ($0.66) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 million and a PE ratio of -4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.58. Transense Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 49.50 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22.

Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX (7.30) (($0.10)) EPS for the quarter.

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAWsense and Translogik. The company offers tire management solutions for the mining, earth-moving, and construction environments, which include wireless tire temperature and pressure monitoring systems, tread depth, and pressure and temperature data collection tools for truck, bus, and off-the-road vehicle tire inspections; and radio frequency identification tags, patches, and UHF readers for tires and general asset tracking.

