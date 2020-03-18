Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 46,549 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,871% compared to the typical volume of 1,567 call options.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,652.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Mccaslin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,650 shares in the company, valued at $335,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the third quarter worth $83,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

AXL stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. American Axle & Manufact. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

