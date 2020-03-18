Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of TWD opened at GBX 75 ($0.99) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and a PE ratio of -187.50. Trackwise Designs has a 1 year low of GBX 58.60 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 154 ($2.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.12.
About Trackwise Designs
Further Reading: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Trackwise Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trackwise Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.