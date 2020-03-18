Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of TWD opened at GBX 75 ($0.99) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and a PE ratio of -187.50. Trackwise Designs has a 1 year low of GBX 58.60 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 154 ($2.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.12.

About Trackwise Designs

Trackwise Designs Plc develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom. Its products are used in telecommunications, aviation, marine, defense, space, security, and automotive sectors. The company also provides outsourced manufacturing services to its clients, as well as offers flexible printed circuits.

