TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Insider Kenneth Joseph Burke Purchases 1,000 Shares

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) insider Kenneth Joseph Burke purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $17,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 61.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Strs Ohio raised its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,772,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,929,000 after purchasing an additional 134,036 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,368,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 131,049 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 99,746 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $2,032,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 157.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 89,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

