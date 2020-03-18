TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Insider Kenneth Joseph Burke Purchases 1,000 Shares

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) insider Kenneth Joseph Burke purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $17,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of TSLX stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $23.67.
TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 61.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Strs Ohio raised its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,772,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,929,000 after purchasing an additional 134,036 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,368,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 131,049 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 99,746 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $2,032,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 157.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 89,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.
About TPG Specialty Lending
TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
