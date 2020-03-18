Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TCAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Tp Icap from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 381 ($5.01).

Shares of TCAP opened at GBX 232.60 ($3.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. Tp Icap has a 12-month low of GBX 265.40 ($3.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 425 ($5.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 377.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 368.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.40.

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

