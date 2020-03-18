TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. TMAC Resources traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 105958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TMR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities cut shares of TMAC Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.38. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

