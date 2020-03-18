Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Roger John Dumoulin-White Purchases 53,000 Shares

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Roger John Dumoulin-White acquired 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$10,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,778,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,287,855.53.

Roger John Dumoulin-White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Roger John Dumoulin-White acquired 38,500 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$10,010.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Roger John Dumoulin-White acquired 34,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$10,030.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Roger John Dumoulin-White acquired 32,500 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$10,400.00.

TLT stock opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 19.66, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.14.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Anti-Cancer Therapy and Medical Laser Technology.

