Tether Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00019531 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, CoinEx, BitForex and TDAX. Tether has a total market cap of $4.67 billion and approximately $43.83 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.02208264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00194093 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00035553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00106622 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Bibox, HitBTC, TDAX, Kraken, Exmo, BigONE, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, Bittrex, CoinEx, Cobinhood, Binance, C2CX, MBAex, QBTC, IDAX, Iquant, TOPBTC, BitForex, ChaoEX, B2BX, Trade By Trade, Bit-Z, BTC-Alpha, OOOBTC, DragonEX, LBank, Kryptono, BtcTurk, ZB.COM, Upbit, Liqui, Bitfinex, CoinTiger, ABCC, Instant Bitex, BitMart, Poloniex, Coinut, IDCM, FCoin, UEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

