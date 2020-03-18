Tervita (TSE:TEV) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Tervita (TSE:TEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEV. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Tervita from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tervita from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tervita from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tervita currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.53.

Tervita stock opened at C$4.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.01 million and a PE ratio of -4.63. Tervita has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.25.

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

