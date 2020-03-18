Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,706,000 after acquiring an additional 988,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 195,206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,189,000 after acquiring an additional 162,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana acquired 2,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. Insiders have bought a total of 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.