Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Director Nadja West Purchases 1,000 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Director Nadja West bought 1,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $14,180.00.

Shares of THC stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.