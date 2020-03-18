Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Short Interest Up 6.2% in February

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 524,100 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 493,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Tejon Ranch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.
In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc purchased 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $37,358.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,077,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,448.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $334.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Tejon Ranch
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
