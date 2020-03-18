TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TD Ameritrade traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 155578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMTD. G.Research lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on TD Ameritrade from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James cut TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 229,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 78,139 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

