TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after acquiring an additional 149,487 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 229,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 78,139 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTD opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMTD shares. BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.65.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

