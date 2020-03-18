Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Price Down 21.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)’s stock price fell 21.2% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.83, 5,370,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 3,077,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 50.49%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -449.38%.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.