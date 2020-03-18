Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.25. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 414545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TVE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.81. The stock has a market cap of $169.32 million and a P/E ratio of 4.38.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

