SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $12,932,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 854.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $11,703,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $153.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average of $121.44.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNX. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,603.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $36,967.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,579. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

