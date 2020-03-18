Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.18. Syneos Health Inc has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

