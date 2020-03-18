Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Short Interest Up 6.0% in February

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 105,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other Synalloy news, CEO Craig C. Bram purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,192.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 88,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $1,171,450.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 240,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,960 over the last ninety days. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Synalloy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Synalloy by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Synalloy during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Synalloy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Synalloy by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 47.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNL opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. Synalloy has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

