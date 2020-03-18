Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Senior Officer David Elder Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Senior Officer David Elder acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$16,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,008,190.

David Elder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, David Elder acquired 8,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.44 per share, with a total value of C$67,520.00.

Sylogist stock opened at C$8.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.92 million and a PE ratio of 195.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Sylogist Ltd has a 12-month low of C$7.51 and a 12-month high of C$12.55.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sylogist Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

