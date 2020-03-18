Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. Switch has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 145.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Switch’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 924,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lp Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,549,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,424,472.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,130 over the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Switch by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 318,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 33,875 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Switch by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,897,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after acquiring an additional 335,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

