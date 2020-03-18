S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Major Shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Acquires 5,738 Shares of Stock

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 5,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,910.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 5,245 shares of S&W Seed stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,577.65.

SANW opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in S&W Seed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 43,297 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in S&W Seed by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in S&W Seed by 14.0% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in S&W Seed by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SANW. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.60) on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

