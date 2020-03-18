SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Pennant Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, March 9th.

PNTG opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.43 million and a P/E ratio of 25.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million.

In related news, Director Scott E. Lamb acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $201,263.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.